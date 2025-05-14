Menendez Brothers Given a Chance at Parole After 35 Years

Erik and Lyle Menendez, imprisoned for the murder of their parents, might soon see a glimpse of freedom after 35 years. A Los Angeles County judge recently ruled to reduce their sentences, making them eligible for parole under California's youthful offender law.

The brothers, convicted in 1996, could ultimately be released depending on the state parole board's decision. The judge noted that despite their crimes, it's important to recognize their strides towards rehabilitation over the past three decades.

The infamous case, highlighted by recent Netflix documentaries, has drawn considerable public interest. Family members and supporters emphasize the brothers have expressed remorse and have worked towards bettering themselves while incarcerated, aiding in prison programs for fellow inmates.

(With inputs from agencies.)