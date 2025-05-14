Left Menu

Man Arrested for Objectionable Social Media Post

A man named Kurban Tyagi was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable content against the country on Facebook. Police investigation confirmed his involvement, and the arrest is part of a recent crackdown that saw three others detained for similar offenses across different district areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 14-05-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 09:47 IST
Authorities in the district have apprehended a man identified as Kurban Tyagi, accused of posting objectionable content against the nation on Facebook. Police say his arrest is part of ongoing efforts to curb such activities.

Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai informed the press that Tyagi faces serious charges after an inquiry confirmed his involvement in disseminating inappropriate materials. The police have undertaken a stringent approach to such offenses, emphasizing the importance of national integrity.

This arrest marks the fourth such incident in the district of late, with law enforcement previously detaining individuals from various police station areas, all accused of sharing content seen as objectionable or supportive of Pakistan on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

