Man Arrested for Objectionable Social Media Post

Authorities in the district have apprehended a man identified as Kurban Tyagi, accused of posting objectionable content against the nation on Facebook. Police say his arrest is part of ongoing efforts to curb such activities.

Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai informed the press that Tyagi faces serious charges after an inquiry confirmed his involvement in disseminating inappropriate materials. The police have undertaken a stringent approach to such offenses, emphasizing the importance of national integrity.

This arrest marks the fourth such incident in the district of late, with law enforcement previously detaining individuals from various police station areas, all accused of sharing content seen as objectionable or supportive of Pakistan on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)