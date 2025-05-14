Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israel Intercepts Missile Amid Global Diplomacy

The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen as U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Gulf. Despite a ceasefire with Yemen's Houthis, tensions persist, with Houthis continuing attacks to support Palestinians. This comes amidst Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 10:35 IST
Tensions Escalate as Israel Intercepts Missile Amid Global Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday its successful interception of a missile launched from Yemen toward its territory. This security incident coincided with the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the Gulf region.

During his trip, President Trump disclosed a significant diplomatic development: a ceasefire agreement with Yemen's Houthis, intended to cease attacks on U.S. vessels. Earlier this month, Trump declared the cessation of U.S. bombings against the Houthis, who in turn vowed to stop targeting U.S. ships.

In defiance of the ceasefire, the Houthis proclaimed their intention to maintain missile and drone attacks on Israel, framing these actions as support for Palestinians in Gaza. The escalation parallels Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas following the group's deadly incursion into southern Israel in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

