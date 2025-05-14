Left Menu

India Denounces China's Renaming of Arunachal Pradesh

India has strongly rejected China's recent attempt to rename certain locations in Arunachal Pradesh, labeling it as a futile endeavor. New Delhi emphasized that such actions cannot change the fact that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India. This comes amid efforts to repair Indo-China relations.

Updated: 14-05-2025 11:40 IST
India Denounces China's Renaming of Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm rebuttal on Wednesday, India dismissed China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh as 'vain and preposterous,' asserting that such measures fail to alter the fact that the northeastern state remains an integral part of India.

The Ministry of External Affairs' clear stance came in response to Beijing's announcement of Chinese names for certain areas in Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of southern Tibet. This has been a point of contention between the two nations.

Despite a recent thaw in relations, India maintained its position on the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh, critiquing China's previous efforts to impose Chinese nomenclature on areas within India's sovereign territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

