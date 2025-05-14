India Denounces China's Renaming of Arunachal Pradesh

In a firm rebuttal on Wednesday, India dismissed China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh as 'vain and preposterous,' asserting that such measures fail to alter the fact that the northeastern state remains an integral part of India.

The Ministry of External Affairs' clear stance came in response to Beijing's announcement of Chinese names for certain areas in Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of southern Tibet. This has been a point of contention between the two nations.

Despite a recent thaw in relations, India maintained its position on the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh, critiquing China's previous efforts to impose Chinese nomenclature on areas within India's sovereign territory.

