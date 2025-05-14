Missile Interception Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers: Israel and Yemen in Focus

On Wednesday, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, raising concerns as the maneuver coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's Gulf visit. This development unfolded amidst a ceasefire announcement between Yemen's Houthis and the U.S., aimed at halting attacks on American ships.

Yemeni group, the Houthis, known for its Iran associations, aimed the missile towards Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. Despite the ceasefire, the Houthis have declared their intention to continue missile and drone assaults on Israel.

The group's actions are motivated by a campaign to display solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where an Israeli conflict has been ongoing following an incursion by Hamas in October 2023. Such attacks in the Red Sea have previously disrupted global trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)