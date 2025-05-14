Missile Interception Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers: Israel and Yemen in Focus
The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen during U.S. President Trump's Gulf visit. The incident coincided with a ceasefire announcement between the U.S. and Yemen’s Houthis. Despite the ceasefire, the Houthis will continue targeting Israel, aiming to support Palestinians amidst Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza.
On Wednesday, the Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, raising concerns as the maneuver coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's Gulf visit. This development unfolded amidst a ceasefire announcement between Yemen's Houthis and the U.S., aimed at halting attacks on American ships.
Yemeni group, the Houthis, known for its Iran associations, aimed the missile towards Israel's Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. Despite the ceasefire, the Houthis have declared their intention to continue missile and drone assaults on Israel.
The group's actions are motivated by a campaign to display solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where an Israeli conflict has been ongoing following an incursion by Hamas in October 2023. Such attacks in the Red Sea have previously disrupted global trade routes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Yemen
- missile
- Trump
- Houthis
- ceasefire
- interception
- Gaza
- solidarity
- Hamas
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate as Russia's Ceasefire Deemed Deceptive
Ukraine-Russia Peace Stalemate Amid Ceasefire Proposal
Zelenskiy Urges Immediate Ceasefire Amid Russia Tensions
Jammu and Kashmir Villages on High Alert Amid Ceasefire Violations
Ukraine Open to Peace Talks When Moscow Commits to Real Ceasefire