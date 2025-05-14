Left Menu

Court Overrules Secret Vaccine Message Ban

Europe's second-top court dismissed the European Commission's rejection of The New York Times' request for text messages between EU President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla about vaccine deals amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The case, involving EU transparency, was T-36/23 against the Commission.

Updated: 14-05-2025 13:06 IST
In a landmark decision, Europe's second-highest court on Wednesday dismissed the European Commission's attempt to withhold crucial text messages. These messages, exchanged between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, pertain to the high-stakes negotiations for COVID-19 vaccines worth billions of euros.

Amid the global pandemic, the period between January 1, 2021, and May 11, 2022, was crucial for securing vaccine supplies. The New York Times, seeking transparency, argued these messages could provide significant insight into the logistics and decision-making processes behind the extensive vaccine acquisitions.

The Commission initially denied the newspaper's access request, claiming the messages had not been retained. This led to The New York Times filing a case against the EU executive body, known as T-36/23 - Stevi and The New York Times v Commission, emphasizing the importance of accountability and transparency in governmental proceedings.

