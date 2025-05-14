Self-Defence Force Training Aircraft's Sudden Vanish Over Japan
A Self-Defence Force training aircraft vanished soon after takeoff from a military base in central Japan. The T-4 aircraft disappeared from radar near Inuyama city, with reports suggesting it crashed into a local pond. Authorities are collecting information as two individuals were reportedly on board.
A Self-Defence Force training aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from a military base in central Japan, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi. However, further details on the incident were not disclosed.
A defence ministry spokesperson confirmed that authorities are actively gathering information. The Japanese public broadcaster NHK cited several defence ministry sources stating that the T-4 training plane lost radar contact while flying near Inuyama city in Aichi prefecture.
A representative from the Inuyama city fire department informed Reuters that two individuals were likely aboard the aircraft when it plummeted into a local pond. The crash was reported shortly after 3 p.m. local time (0600 GMT), according to NHK accounts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
