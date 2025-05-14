Ofcom Investigates Kick Online Entertainment for Illegal Content

The United Kingdom's media watchdog, Ofcom, has commenced two significant investigations into Kick Online Entertainment, operators of an adult content website, as part of its commitment to enforcing online safety regulations.

The scrutiny follows multiple complaints received about potentially illegal content being available on Kick Online's platform, Motherless. This includes grave accusations of child sexual abuse material, alongside content deemed as extreme pornography.

Ofcom's actions underscore a broader effort to hold website operators accountable for ensuring the safety and legality of the content accessible on their platforms.

