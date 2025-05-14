Justice B.R. Gavai: A New Era for India's Supreme Court

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has officially taken the helm as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. This shift in leadership comes after Justice Sanjiv Khanna vacated the role upon reaching the retirement age.

At a ceremony hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the 64-year-old Gavai, who has played pivotal roles in landmark rulings, including the significant upholding of the abrogation of Article 370 concerning Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed confidence in Gavai's capabilities, highlighting his potential to serve the judiciary with distinction and uphold the core values of the Constitution amidst the high expectations attached to the supreme judicial position.

