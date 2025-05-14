Left Menu

Justice B.R. Gavai: A New Era for India's Supreme Court

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has been appointed as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, replacing Justice Sanjiv Khanna. With a distinguished career, Justice Gavai is expected to serve the judiciary with excellence and uphold constitutional values. His appointment was endorsed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:08 IST
Justice B.R. Gavai: A New Era for India's Supreme Court
Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai has officially taken the helm as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. This shift in leadership comes after Justice Sanjiv Khanna vacated the role upon reaching the retirement age.

At a ceremony hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to the 64-year-old Gavai, who has played pivotal roles in landmark rulings, including the significant upholding of the abrogation of Article 370 concerning Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Political leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed confidence in Gavai's capabilities, highlighting his potential to serve the judiciary with distinction and uphold the core values of the Constitution amidst the high expectations attached to the supreme judicial position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025