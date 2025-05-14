Ofcom Cracks Down on Kick Online Entertainment: Investigations Launched

The UK's media watchdog, Ofcom, has initiated two probes into Kick Online Entertainment S.A., a pornography website operator, under the newly enacted Online Safety Act.

Reports have surfaced regarding illegal content on the company's Motherless website, including child sexual abuse material and extreme pornography. In line with the 2023 legislation, platforms must adhere to elevated standards to curb illicit activity, with a strong focus on child safety.

Ofcom has requested Kick's risk assessment related to illegal content to evaluate compliance issues; however, the company has not responded. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to 18 million pounds or 10% of global revenue.

