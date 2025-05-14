Left Menu

Ofcom Cracks Down on Kick Online Entertainment: Investigations Launched

Ofcom, the UK media regulator, is investigating Kick Online Entertainment S.A. for potential illegal content on its website, Motherless, under Britain's Online Safety Act. The Act, passed in 2023, demands platforms address child protection and illegal content. Kick has yet to respond to Ofcom's compliance inquiries.

14-05-2025
The UK's media watchdog, Ofcom, has initiated two probes into Kick Online Entertainment S.A., a pornography website operator, under the newly enacted Online Safety Act.

Reports have surfaced regarding illegal content on the company's Motherless website, including child sexual abuse material and extreme pornography. In line with the 2023 legislation, platforms must adhere to elevated standards to curb illicit activity, with a strong focus on child safety.

Ofcom has requested Kick's risk assessment related to illegal content to evaluate compliance issues; however, the company has not responded. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to 18 million pounds or 10% of global revenue.

