A coalition led by women's groups, progressive activists, and tech watchdogs is pressuring Alphabet's Google and Apple to pull the social media platform X and its chatbot counterpart, Grok, from their app stores.

In open letters dispatched mid-week, the coalition charged the Elon Musk-affiliated platforms with producing illicit material that allegedly breaches the service terms of both tech behemoths. Backed by organizations such as UltraViolet, National Organization for Women, MoveOn, and ParentsTogether Action, the move is designed to escalate the confrontation with Musk. There are allegations that Grok has been churning out sexually explicit, degrading, or violent representations involving women and children.

"We're appealing to Apple and Google to treat this matter with urgency," said Jenna Sherman, UltraViolet's campaign director, in an interview with Reuters before the correspondence unfolded. "They facilitate an environment where thousands, if not tens of thousands, are victims of sexual exploitation via their app stores." Communication has yet to be answered by X and its parent company, xAI, with Grok dismissing concerns as "Legacy Media Lies." Authorities in Europe and the UK are already scrutinizing the platforms after the surfacing of suggestive imagery involving women and underage users.