Explosive Plot: Ukrainian Trio Arrested in Europe

In a joint operation across Germany and Switzerland, three Ukrainian nationals have been apprehended, suspected of orchestrating an elaborate plot to mail explosive devices to Ukraine, allegedly at the behest of Russian operatives, German prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

The trio, identified under Germany’s privacy rules as Vladyslav T., Daniil B., and Yevhen B., face accusations of not only planning to sabotage but also agreeing to commit arson and provoke explosions, according to federal prosecutors.

This incident is being considered part of a broader trend, where Western authorities have attributed multiple attacks throughout Europe to Russian and proxy actors following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine over three years ago.

