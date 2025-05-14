Left Menu

Saudi Investment in Syria Awaits US Sanctions Lift

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud highlighted potential investment opportunities in Syria following the U.S. decision to lift sanctions on the Islamist-led government. The move is set to enhance Saudi-Syrian relations with increased support from the kingdom paving the way for future cooperation.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, announced promising investment prospects in Syria following an unexpected U.S. decision to lift sanctions on the country's Islamist-led government.

The announcement signals a turning point, potentially increasing the economic and diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria.

This development marks the beginning of a new chapter in Saudi-Syrian relations, as Saudi support is predicted to expand with the anticipated lifting of U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

