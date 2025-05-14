Left Menu

Court Dismisses New Plea on Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court dismissed a fresh plea regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship. The petitioner, S Vignesh Shishir, sought to withdraw the plea but was granted the liberty to file a review petition. The court referenced an earlier disposed plea on May 5.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has dismissed a recent plea concerning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship status after the petitioner decided to withdraw the case. S Vignesh Shishir, who filed the plea, aimed to present new evidence and requested restrictions on Gandhi's foreign travel.

The court, however, noted that a similar plea was previously resolved on May 5, allowing the petitioner to file for a review. Although the petition was withdrawn, the bench granted permission for Shishir to seek other legal avenues, including filing a review petition against the original dismissal order.

The court mentioned that any related representation to the Central government could be assessed by an appropriate authority. This decision highlights the procedural pathways available for legal review and government examination on such matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

