West Bengal Government Introduces Livelihood and Social Security Scheme for Jobless Education Employees
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced temporary monthly allowances for Group C and D employees affected by the Supreme Court's decision to terminate appointments due to a cash-for-jobs scam. The financial assistance, part of a new scheme, aims to support affected families until further court orders.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has unveiled a temporary monthly allowance for Group C and D employees whose jobs were terminated by the Supreme Court in connection with a cash-for-jobs scandal. The decision, announced Wednesday, is part of a broader West Bengal Livelihood and Social Security Scheme.
This financial assistance package, approved by the state cabinet, will see Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000 distributed to the affected Group C and D employees respectively, beginning April 1, 2025. Managed under the state labour department, the initiative aims to provide relief to families thrust into financial hardship following their job losses.
The Supreme Court's earlier decision had impacted over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff following revelations of irregularities during the 2016 WBSSC recruitment process. The state government plans to file a review petition while awaiting further court directives. Until then, the scheme offers a safety net for the beleaguered workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Six members of a family in 14 to 21 age group drown in river in Gujarat's Kheda district; bodies recovered: Police.
Behind Korea’s Low Jobless Rate: Quiet Gains in Labor Market Matching Efficiency
Carlyle Group Defies Market Volatility with Record Profits
Thessaloniki's Far-Right Group Dismantled by Police