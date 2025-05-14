Massive April Crackdown: Over 1,800 Suspects Arrested in SA’s Vala Umgodi Blitz

In a sweeping crackdown against illegal mining and related criminal activities, the South African Police Service (SAPS) has announced that a staggering 1,857 suspects of various nationalities were arrested during nationwide operations under the Vala Umgodi campaign in April 2025. The wide-ranging operation, coordinated across multiple provinces, uncovered a host of illicit activities, including serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of explosives, counterfeit goods, and immigration violations.

Illegal Mining Hotspots Raided

The Vala Umgodi operation, which is a multi-disciplinary government initiative aimed at combating illegal mining, recorded significant activity in hotspots like Kleinzee, Port Nolloth, and Northern Cape. Authorities confiscated more than 100 unpolished diamonds during three targeted raids, resulting in the arrest of 15 illegal miners.

The operation also netted a massive haul of illegal assets and contraband:

27 unlicensed firearms

385 rounds of ammunition

71 vehicles , including sedans, bakkies, trucks, trailers, tractors, and large mining machinery

341 phendukas (homemade gold extraction machines) and 6 phenduka stands

Explosives and Bomb Disposal Operations

In the Free State, the SAPS Bomb Disposal and Explosive Experts, supported by private security, made a significant seizure of 290 detonators at the Kopanong mine. These explosives were reportedly abandoned by underground illegal miners, highlighting the dangerous conditions surrounding illegal mining operations.

Targeted Intelligence Operations Yield Results

On 21 April 2025, Gauteng saw a successful intelligence-led operation in Primrose and Rietvlei. The joint law enforcement team arrested 10 illegal miners. Among them, eight were nabbed at the Marathon/Rasta informal settlement, where authorities also found mining equipment such as phendukas, steel balls, gas cylinders, and generators. Two suspects were also found in possession of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition.

In KwaZulu-Natal, members of the Vala Umgodi unit arrested five suspects on 6 April 2025. These individuals were caught with Eskom property valued at R1.5 million, which was recovered near Empangeni and Mtunzini policing precincts.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga: Mining and Immigration Offences

From 12 to 13 April 2025, a joint Vala Umgodi operation in Limpopo resulted in 69 arrests, including illegal miners and undocumented foreign nationals across the Sekhukhune, Vhembe, Mopani, and Capricorn Districts. A variety of illegal mining tools and materials were seized.

Later in the month, on 26 April, the Mpumalanga Vala Umgodi team arrested 38 suspects during operations at the Simile informal settlement in Sabie and Skoonplaas informal settlement in Pilgrims Rest.

North West: Court Proceedings Underway

The North West province also played a key role in April’s operations. On 24 April 2025, 21 accused appeared in the Brits and Mogwase Magistrates' Courts for contravening the Immigration Act of 2002. These suspects were apprehended during Vala Umgodi raids conducted on 23–24 April in Witrandjie village near Sun City and Majakaneng village outside Brits.

Of the 21, three were convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment or a R2,000 fine, suspended entirely. They were also ordered to be deported. The rest remain in custody pending further court appearances.

A Nationwide Effort to Secure South Africa’s Resources

Launched in December 2023, Operation Vala Umgodi is a government initiative aimed at curbing the rampant problem of illegal mining in South Africa. Since its inception, more than 20,000 suspects have been arrested. The operation has also led to the recovery of over 600 firearms, including toy guns, and 14,000 rounds of ammunition.

The campaign reflects a robust and coordinated response involving multiple state entities, from local police units to specialized explosive experts and immigration officers. It continues to serve as a major force in protecting South Africa’s mining resources, infrastructure, and public safety.