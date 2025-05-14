ICAR DG Dr. M.L. Jat Inaugurates Karmayogi Training for DS/Director-Level Officers

In a significant stride toward strengthening citizen-centric governance, Dr. M.L. Jat, Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), inaugurated a specialized training programme for Deputy Secretary (DS) and Director-level officers from various Ministries and Departments (MDOs). The programme, organized under the ambit of the ‘Rashtriya Karmayogi – Large Scale Jan Seva Programme’, commenced today in New Delhi.

Emphasis on the Spirit of Public Service

While addressing the participants, Dr. Jat articulated the central tenet of the programme—"Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva"—which he described not just as a motivational slogan but as a profound guiding principle for all public servants. “This philosophy should form the foundation of every government officer’s work ethic. It’s not enough to merely perform tasks; we must embody the spirit of service to the people to realize the dream of a Vikshit Bharat by 2047,” he remarked.

Dr. Jat also spoke passionately about the indispensable role of agriculture in India’s development trajectory. “A developed India cannot be envisioned without a robust and modern agricultural sector. All four pillars of Vikshit Bharat—economic growth, social well-being, environmental sustainability, and good governance—are closely linked to agriculture,” he noted. He further encouraged the officers to recognize their role in supporting the Prime Minister’s vision of a self-reliant and developed nation.

The Essence of Karmayog: Joy, Respect, and Purpose

The Director General stressed that the journey to becoming a true Karmayogi begins internally. “A true Karmayogi is not forged through lectures or mandates. They emerge through self-awareness, mutual respect, and finding joy in one’s responsibilities,” he said. He emphasized the need for cultivating interpersonal respect, shared organizational vision, and a genuine connection with the community and the nation.

ICAR as a Model Institution in Capacity Building

Dr. R.C. Agarwal, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Education), ICAR, also addressed the gathering. He proudly announced that ICAR/DARE had been acknowledged as the top-performing institution under the Rashtriya Karmayogi programme. Dr. Agarwal explained that while technical knowledge, skills, and motivation are critical components of any training initiative, fostering empathy and human connection is what leads to truly transformative outcomes.

Earlier in the session, Dr. S.K. Sharma, Assistant Director General (HRD), ICAR, delivered the welcome address. He outlined the objectives of the programme, highlighting the need for enhancing the moral and ethical foundations of administrative service. Dr. Sharma elaborated on previous milestones and achievements of the initiative, underlining its growing importance in reshaping the bureaucratic ethos of India.

About the Rashtriya Karmayogi – Jan Seva Programme

Launched on September 12, 2024, by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), the Rashtriya Karmayogi – Large Scale Jan Seva Programme is a flagship government initiative aimed at nurturing a sense of Svadharma—a purposeful commitment to one's duties—among civil servants. It seeks to reinvigorate the value of Seva Bhaav (spirit of service) within government functionaries, fostering improved public service delivery, enhancing job satisfaction, and encouraging inter-departmental synergy.

By promoting a culture of continuous learning and ethical governance, the programme aligns closely with the broader vision of a transparent, responsive, and accountable administrative framework in India.

As this wave of training progresses, it is expected to touch thousands of officials across departments, fostering a renewed sense of purpose and integrity in public administration—paving the way for a truly Vikshit Bharat.