Left Menu

Britain Opens Door to Foreign Stake in Iconic Newspaper

Britain plans to permit foreign states to acquire up to 15% ownership in a newspaper, potentially expediting the Telegraph sale. This decision follows a previous block of foreign investments in media by the Conservative government. It raises concerns about media independence and foreign influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:14 IST
Britain Opens Door to Foreign Stake in Iconic Newspaper
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government has announced plans to permit foreign ownership of up to 15% in national newspapers, a policy shift that could pave the way for the swift sale of the Telegraph. This landmark decision, revealed by an official on Wednesday, reignites the discussion about media independence and foreign involvement in significant national assets.

In the past year, the Conservative government blocked the acquisition of the Telegraph by RedBird IMI, led by former CNN head Jeff Zucker and predominantly funded by Abu Dhabi, as part of a broader prohibition on foreign investment in British media. Despite these measures, RedBird IMI, backed by Abu Dhabi, gained control of the Telegraph titles and the Spectator magazine in 2023 by assisting with the repayment of the Barclay family's £1.2 billion debt.

Introducing a foreign ownership cap provides an avenue for Abu Dhabi to maintain a partial stake in the Telegraph. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has refrained from commenting on this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025