Spy Uncovered: Security Concerns Heighten Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

A suspected spy, Nauman Ilahi, was arrested in Panipat for allegedly providing sensitive information to individuals in Pakistan. Ilahi, a security guard from Uttar Pradesh, was in contact with people in Pakistan. His arrest follows recent espionage-related arrests in Punjab amidst ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected spy was apprehended in Panipat for allegedly supplying classified information to Pakistani individuals, according to the Haryana Police.

The accused, Nauman Ilahi, a 24-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Kairana, was employed as a private security guard in the district, Police stated on Wednesday.

''Ilahi maintained contact with certain individuals in Pakistan and was divulging sensitive details to them,'' revealed Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia, also serving as Panipat SP.

When inquired about Ilahi's connections, Punia remarked that these details are part of ongoing investigations. Authorities have seized Ilahi's mobile for further examination. His arrest occurs during heightened security in Haryana post the Pahalgam terror incident.

India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to halt military actions after four days of intense conflict nearly led to full-scale war.

This arrest follows closely after Punjab Police detained two, including a woman, over alleged espionage activities linked to a Pakistani official at Delhi's High Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

