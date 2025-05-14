British Extremists Convicted in Race War Terror Plot

Three British right-wing extremists have been convicted of planning a terrorist attack on mosques or synagogues in a bid to initiate a "race war", according to reports released on Wednesday. Brogan Stewart, Marco Pitzettu, both 25, and Christopher Ringrose, 34, faced these allegations from British authorities after being apprehended in February 2024.

The suspects were charged with gathering information potentially useful for terrorism and Ringrose also faced accusations of manufacturing a component for a 3D-printed FGC9 firearm. Despite their not guilty pleas, Sheffield Crown Court jurors found them guilty on all charges. The sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley highlighted their conviction as a victory, emphasizing their extremist motivations and violent intentions. Prosecutors revealed their admiration for Adolf Hitler and disdain for non-white communities, underlining the trio's dangerous ideologies and plans to harm innocents.

(With inputs from agencies.)