British Extremists Convicted in Race War Terror Plot

Three British extremists have been convicted of planning a terrorist attack on mosques or synagogues, aiming to incite a 'race war'. Brogan Stewart, Marco Pitzettu, and Christopher Ringrose are guilty of multiple charges, including preparing for terrorism and producing a 3D-printed firearm component. Sentencing is set for July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Three British right-wing extremists have been convicted of planning a terrorist attack on mosques or synagogues in a bid to initiate a "race war", according to reports released on Wednesday. Brogan Stewart, Marco Pitzettu, both 25, and Christopher Ringrose, 34, faced these allegations from British authorities after being apprehended in February 2024.

The suspects were charged with gathering information potentially useful for terrorism and Ringrose also faced accusations of manufacturing a component for a 3D-printed FGC9 firearm. Despite their not guilty pleas, Sheffield Crown Court jurors found them guilty on all charges. The sentencing is scheduled for July 17.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley highlighted their conviction as a victory, emphasizing their extremist motivations and violent intentions. Prosecutors revealed their admiration for Adolf Hitler and disdain for non-white communities, underlining the trio's dangerous ideologies and plans to harm innocents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

