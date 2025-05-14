Bombay HC Upholds Right to Speedy Trial, Grants Bail to Dawood Aide

The Bombay High Court has ruled in favor of granting bail to Tariq Parveen, a close aide of the notorious Dawood Ibrahim, emphasizing that prolonged pre-trial detention is tantamount to a violation of the right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Justice Milind Jadhav, delivering the May 8 ruling, highlighted that the five-year detention of Parveen without a foreseeable conclusion to his trial infringed upon the 'innocent until proven guilty' principle. The court underscored that long-term incarceration before a formal conviction is de facto 'pre-trial punishment'.

Parveen, involved in a 2020 extortion case, has been released from Taloja prison after the court ordered bail upon a surety of Rs 25,000. The high court reiterated that evidence could only be properly evaluated during a trial, insisting on maintaining the integrity of the justice system.

