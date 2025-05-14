Left Menu

Bombay HC Upholds Right to Speedy Trial, Grants Bail to Dawood Aide

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Tariq Parveen, an associate of Dawood Ibrahim, citing a violation of his fundamental right to a speedy trial under Article 21. Parveen, detained for five years without the completion of his trial, was released from jail, with the court emphasizing that long-term detention equates to pre-trial punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:42 IST
Bombay HC Upholds Right to Speedy Trial, Grants Bail to Dawood Aide
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has ruled in favor of granting bail to Tariq Parveen, a close aide of the notorious Dawood Ibrahim, emphasizing that prolonged pre-trial detention is tantamount to a violation of the right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Justice Milind Jadhav, delivering the May 8 ruling, highlighted that the five-year detention of Parveen without a foreseeable conclusion to his trial infringed upon the 'innocent until proven guilty' principle. The court underscored that long-term incarceration before a formal conviction is de facto 'pre-trial punishment'.

Parveen, involved in a 2020 extortion case, has been released from Taloja prison after the court ordered bail upon a surety of Rs 25,000. The high court reiterated that evidence could only be properly evaluated during a trial, insisting on maintaining the integrity of the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025