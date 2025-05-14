Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges Blood Donation Bias Against LGBTQIA+ Community

The Indian Supreme Court has directed the government to reassess medical guidelines that prevent transpersons, gay men, and sex workers from donating blood. A judicial bench highlighted concerns about bias and stigma, emphasizing the need for expert medical input while maintaining safety standards. Petitions argue these guidelines are discriminatory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:02 IST
The Supreme Court of India has taken a landmark step by directing the Center to reevaluate the blanket ban on blood donations by transpersons, gay men, and sex workers. This directive follows concerns raised over existing medical guidelines that harbor bias and exacerbate social stigmas against these communities.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh addressed the issue, stressing that such restrictions could fuel discrimination. The guidelines, dating back to 2017 and enforced by the Blood Transfusion Council, categorize these groups as 'high-risk' without substantive medical evidence to validate this categorization, suggesting a need for expert intervention.

The pleas challenged these guidelines as discriminatory, particularly during emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic when denied individuals were crucial in donating blood. The court has sought a review to ensure medical safety without unfairly branding entire communities as high-risk, emphasizing the need for evidence-based policy reformation.

