Britain is on the verge of allowing foreign countries to own a maximum of 15% of any UK newspaper title, as announced by a government official on Wednesday. This regulatory shift could expedite the transaction of the Telegraph, a distinguished publication in Britain.

The controversy surrounding the ownership of the Telegraph underscores the ongoing debate about the media's independence and the implications of foreign entities acquiring stakes in influential British media outlets. Last year, the Conservative government prohibited RedBird IMI, led by Jeff Zucker and primarily funded by Abu Dhabi, from acquiring the Telegraph, enacting measures to halt foreign investments in British newspaper companies.

In 2023, with Abu Dhabi's backing, RedBird IMI assumed control of the Telegraph titles and the Spectator magazine, aiding in settling the Barclay family's significant debt to Lloyds Bank. The newly proposed ownership cap could potentially enable Abu Dhabi to maintain a partial stake in the publication. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport has chosen not to comment on this matter.

