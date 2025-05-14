Dr. Jitendra Singh Hails India’s Bioeconomy Growth at ICGEB Governors Meet

The 31st Board Meeting of Governors of the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) held in New Delhi witnessed a landmark moment for India’s biotechnology aspirations. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and other key portfolios, addressed delegates from over 60 countries, declaring India as a burgeoning global hub for biotechnology innovation and sustainable development.

Unveiling of India’s First Publicly Funded DST-ICGEB Bio-foundry

In a significant milestone, Dr. Singh inaugurated India's first public-funded Bio-foundry—a facility developed in collaboration between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and ICGEB. The Bio-foundry will catalyze bio-based innovation, offering infrastructure for startups and researchers to scale their technologies in fields like synthetic biology, bio-manufacturing, and green chemistry.

The Minister highlighted the facility as a pivotal component of the newly launched BioE3 Policy (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment & Employment), approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2024. The policy aims to establish India as a leader in sustainable, biotech-driven industrial practices.

India’s Bioeconomy: From $10B to $165.7B in a Decade

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized India’s exponential growth in the biotechnology sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country’s bioeconomy has surged from $10 billion in 2014 to $165.7 billion in 2024, with ambitious plans to reach $300 billion by 2030.

India currently ranks 12th globally in the biotechnology sector and 3rd in the Asia-Pacific region. It is the world’s largest vaccine producer and holds the third-largest startup ecosystem, with the number of biotech startups leaping from just 50 in 2014 to over 10,000 in 2024.

Global Collaboration and Academic Excellence

Highlighting India’s global academic engagement, Dr. Singh shared that 105 international students from 29 countries have earned PhDs through ICGEB New Delhi, alongside 112 postdoctoral fellows. The centre continues to be a cornerstone for South-South collaboration in biotech innovation and education.

He also announced the signing of an MoU between DBT (Department of Biotechnology) and IN-SPACe to foster advancements in space biotechnology and medicine, marking India’s entry into the cutting-edge intersection of biotech and space sciences.

Pioneering Breakthroughs and Innovation

India's recent biotechnology advancements include:

Development of Nafithromycin , the first indigenous antibiotic for monotherapy in bacterial pneumonia.

Successful creation of diagnostic kits for Dengue and HIV .

Contribution to global health during the COVID-19 pandemic through the development of the world’s first DNA-based vaccine under Mission COVID Suraksha, and its distribution via the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

These achievements underscore India’s capabilities in end-to-end biotech R&D, manufacturing, and equitable access to healthcare technologies.

Strategic Focus on Five Bio-Sectors

Dr. Singh laid out a vision centered on five key bio-sectors:

Bioenergy Bio-industrial Bio-plantation Biomedical Biomanufacturing

These areas are expected to be the pillars of the next industrial revolution, fostering circular economy principles, green technology, and sustainable job creation.

Global Applause for India’s Biotech Journey

The event saw the presence of distinguished international leaders:

Dr. Jelena Begovic , President of the ICGEB Board of Governors, who reiterated the role of biotech in addressing urgent global challenges.

Dr. Lawrence Banks , Director General of ICGEB (Italy), praised India’s unwavering commitment and transformative achievements in the biotech domain.

Marianna Maculan, Secretary of the ICGEB Board, acknowledged India’s contributions to strengthening global biotech cooperation.

Indian dignitaries such as Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary of DBT, Dr. Alka Sharma, Senior Adviser at DBT, and Dr. Ramesh Sonti, Director of ICGEB New Delhi, also highlighted the importance of policy alignment, innovation ecosystems, and public-private collaboration.

A Visionary Path Ahead

In conclusion, Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that India possesses an “enabling milieu” for biotech growth, propelled by political will, infrastructural investments, and scientific talent. The dedicated Bio-foundry, BioE3 Policy, and expanding international collaborations signal India’s readiness to spearhead the next global biotechnology revolution for sustainable development, economic growth, and global equity.