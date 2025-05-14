Left Menu

Testing Waters: Radiological Preparedness Drill at Tarapur

A comprehensive mock drill was conducted in 19 villages near Tarapur Atomic Power Station, Maharashtra to test the preparedness for radiological emergencies. Involving multiple agencies and volunteers, 31,381 iodine tablets were distributed, 940 residents were provided shelter, and 45 citizens were evacuated during the exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A large-scale mock drill encompassing 19 villages near Maharashtra's Tarapur Atomic Power Station has evaluated government agencies' readiness for radiological emergencies. This National Mock Exercise entailed distributing over 31,000 iodine tablets to residents as a proactive measure.

Sheltering provisions were enacted for 940 individuals lacking adequate home protection, alongside a controlled evacuation scenario involving 45 villagers, showcasing coordinated agency efforts in maintaining public safety protocols, stated district official Vivekanand Kadam.

Organized by the National and Palghar District Disaster Management Authorities, the drill featured participation from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and other forces. It marks the first annual exercise following new NDMA mandates for increased drill frequency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

