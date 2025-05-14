Left Menu

Venezuelan Toddler Reunites with Family Amidst Political Tensions

A 2-year-old Venezuelan girl, separated from her parents at the U.S.-Mexico border and left behind as they were deported, has finally returned to Venezuela. Major figures in the Venezuelan government had advocated for her return, which was completed on a removal flight accompanied by significant political symbolism.

Updated: 14-05-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a poignant reunion that highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions, a Venezuelan toddler has been reunited with her family. The 2-year-old girl was separated from her parents at the U.S.-Mexico border over a year ago and was left in the U.S. when they were deported. On a removal flight on Wednesday, she finally returned to her home country.

Major figures in Venezuela's socialist government, criticized for extensive U.S. sanctions, had been vocal advocates for the child's repatriation. Maikelys Espinoza Bernal's return to her mother, Yorely Bernal, signifies a win for the humanitarian supporters in the beleaguered nation.

The emotional moment was broadcast on Venezuelan state television, capturing the eyes of the nation as the child was embraced by First Lady Cilia Flores at the airport. This event underscores the complex interplay of international politics and human stories of reunification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

