Venezuelan Toddler's Return: A Political Controversy Unfolds

A Venezuelan toddler, separated from her parents during a U.S.-Mexico border crossing, returned to Venezuela on a removal flight Wednesday. The child's repatriation followed calls from figures within Venezuela's socialist government, who sought her return to her family.

First Lady Cilia Flores was seen holding the child at Caracas' international airport, while Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello declared the return a 'victory.' However, the case has stirred political controversy, particularly regarding charges against the child's father, Maiker Espinoza, who is detained in a Salvadoran prison.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security labeled Espinoza as a gang lieutenant, with allegations of serious criminal activities. His family vehemently denies these claims. Similarly, accusations against the child's mother, Yorely Bernal, were dismissed by her family, who argue they are victims of political agendas.

