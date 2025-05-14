Enhanced Compensation Announced for Pollachi Assault Victims

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has taken decisive action following the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case by announcing enhanced financial compensation for the victims.

This announcement comes after a Coimbatore Mahila Court convicted nine men, sentencing them to life imprisonment and mandating an Rs 85 lakh compensation fund for the affected women. The state government has pledged an additional Rs 25 lakh for each victim.

The government's move acknowledges the bravery of the affected women who came forward to file complaints amidst societal pressures. The DMK administration continues to promote pro-women policies under Stalin's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)