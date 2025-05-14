Left Menu

Enhanced Compensation Announced for Pollachi Assault Victims

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has increased the compensation to victims of the Pollachi sexual assault by an additional Rs 25 lakh each. This follows the life sentence given to nine convicted individuals and an Rs 85 lakh compensation imposed by the Coimbatore Mahila Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has taken decisive action following the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case by announcing enhanced financial compensation for the victims.

This announcement comes after a Coimbatore Mahila Court convicted nine men, sentencing them to life imprisonment and mandating an Rs 85 lakh compensation fund for the affected women. The state government has pledged an additional Rs 25 lakh for each victim.

The government's move acknowledges the bravery of the affected women who came forward to file complaints amidst societal pressures. The DMK administration continues to promote pro-women policies under Stalin's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

