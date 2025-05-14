Enhanced Compensation Announced for Pollachi Assault Victims
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin has increased the compensation to victims of the Pollachi sexual assault by an additional Rs 25 lakh each. This follows the life sentence given to nine convicted individuals and an Rs 85 lakh compensation imposed by the Coimbatore Mahila Court.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has taken decisive action following the infamous Pollachi sexual assault case by announcing enhanced financial compensation for the victims.
This announcement comes after a Coimbatore Mahila Court convicted nine men, sentencing them to life imprisonment and mandating an Rs 85 lakh compensation fund for the affected women. The state government has pledged an additional Rs 25 lakh for each victim.
The government's move acknowledges the bravery of the affected women who came forward to file complaints amidst societal pressures. The DMK administration continues to promote pro-women policies under Stalin's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Compassionate Visit: Standing with the Pahalgam Victims
Maharashtra Offers Support to Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims' Families
Maharashtra Govt Pledges Aid for Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families
Modi's Resolve: Pursuing Justice for Pahalgam Victims
Bhopal Scandal: Fifth Suspect Arrested Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations