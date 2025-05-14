Major Breakthrough in Suhas Shetty Murder Case: Three Arrested
The Mangaluru City Crime Branch has detained three men for their alleged involvement in the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty. The suspects are linked to the killing through previous criminal records and direct involvement. Eleven people have been arrested so far, and the investigation continues.
The Mangaluru City Crime Branch has made significant progress by arresting three individuals allegedly involved in the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty, officials announced on Wednesday.
According to the police, the suspects—Azaruddin alias Azar alias Ajju, Abdul Khader alias Noufal, and Vamanjoor Noushad alias Chotte Noushad—were detained over the last two days. This brings the total number of arrests in connection with the case to eleven, authorities said.
A police statement revealed Azaruddin had been previously implicated in three theft cases and was instrumental in providing information to the other accused. Khader and Noushad also played critical roles in the crime and escape, with ongoing investigations aimed at identifying additional suspects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
