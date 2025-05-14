UNIFIL Accuses Israel of Direct Fire on Peacekeeping Position

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has accused the Israeli military of firing on a peacekeeping position near the village of Kfar Shouba, marking the first such incident since the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in November.

According to UNIFIL, the altercation is one among several aggressive actions by the Israeli Defense Forces in recent days, including laser targeting during a joint patrol with the Lebanese army. This incident happened adjacent to the Blue Line, the U.N-demarcated boundary between Lebanon and Israel.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, neither Hezbollah nor other armed groups should be present with weapons near the border, while Israel agreed to withdraw its troops. Despite these terms, occasional hostilities persist, with mutual accusations of non-compliance by Lebanon and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)