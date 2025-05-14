Left Menu

UNIFIL Accuses Israel of Direct Fire on Peacekeeping Position

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon reported that the Israeli military fired on one of its peacekeeping positions in southern Lebanon, marking a breach of the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. The incident raises concerns about increasing tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border since the 2006 U.N. resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:37 IST
UNIFIL Accuses Israel of Direct Fire on Peacekeeping Position
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has accused the Israeli military of firing on a peacekeeping position near the village of Kfar Shouba, marking the first such incident since the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in November.

According to UNIFIL, the altercation is one among several aggressive actions by the Israeli Defense Forces in recent days, including laser targeting during a joint patrol with the Lebanese army. This incident happened adjacent to the Blue Line, the U.N-demarcated boundary between Lebanon and Israel.

Under the terms of the ceasefire, neither Hezbollah nor other armed groups should be present with weapons near the border, while Israel agreed to withdraw its troops. Despite these terms, occasional hostilities persist, with mutual accusations of non-compliance by Lebanon and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025