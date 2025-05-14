CEC Gyanesh Kumar Inaugurates Intensive Training for Electoral Officers from Bihar, Haryana, and Delhi at IIIDEM

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Shri Gyanesh Kumar, inaugurated a comprehensive two-day capacity-building training programme for grassroots-level electoral officials on May 14, 2025. This high-impact initiative, organised by the Election Commission of India (ECI), is being hosted at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi. It aims to sharpen the practical knowledge and procedural accuracy of Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO Supervisors, and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) from Haryana and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Broad Participation from Three Key Regions

A total of 371 grassroots election officials are participating in the training programme. This cohort includes:

306 BLOs from Bihar

30 EROs and BLO Supervisors from Haryana

35 EROs and BLO Supervisors from the NCT of Delhi

This batch is part of a much larger initiative spearheaded by the ECI, which has successfully trained over 2,600 field officials over the past two months. These capacity-building exercises are part of the Commission’s larger goal to professionalise and standardise electoral operations across all levels of election machinery in India.

Standardised Identity Cards for BLOs

In his keynote address, CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar emphasized the critical role played by BLOs in upholding the integrity of India’s democratic processes. A notable announcement was the upcoming issuance of standardised identity cards to all BLOs, a move designed to aid them in carrying out door-to-door verification duties with greater ease and legitimacy.

He further underscored that the trained officials will carry forward this learning to train their peers in their respective states and union territories, thus creating a multiplier effect. He urged participants to strictly adhere to established legal frameworks including:

Representation of the People Act, 1950

Registration of Electors Rules, 1960

Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961

Guidelines periodically issued by the ECI

Training Focus Areas and Legal Insights

The training is designed to bridge the gap between policy and field execution. Participants are being given detailed instructions in areas such as:

Voter registration processes

Handling of Forms 6 (new voters), 7 (objections), and 8 (corrections)

Procedures for verification and house-to-house surveys

Provisions under Section 24(a) and 24(b) of the RP Act, 1950, which detail the process of appeals against the final electoral rolls with the District Magistrate and the Chief Electoral Officer, respectively

Notably, no appeals were filed from Bihar, Haryana, or Delhi following the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise conducted in early January 2025 (6th–10th), reflecting procedural satisfaction among stakeholders.

Engaging Curriculum with Practical Simulations

The IIIDEM-designed curriculum is both participative and practice-oriented. It includes:

Interactive sessions and panel discussions

Simulation of house-to-house verification exercises

Role plays and real-world case studies

Hands-on exercises in form processing

Another highlight of the programme is the technical demonstration and training on the Voter Helpline App (VHA) and other IT platforms integral to electoral management. Additionally, participants are being trained on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs), including the conduct of mock polls to simulate polling day operations.

Towards a More Responsive Electoral Infrastructure

The ECI’s sustained efforts through such programmes underscore its commitment to empowering ground-level electoral staff with knowledge, tools, and institutional support to maintain a free, fair, and transparent electoral process. The inauguration of this training initiative by the CEC sets a strong precedent for further regional training programmes to be conducted across the country in the run-up to major elections.