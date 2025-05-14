NRFMTTI, Hisar Earns CMVR Testing Approval and NABL Accreditation for Agri Machinery

The Northern Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (NRFMTTI), located in Hisar, Haryana, has reached a significant milestone in India’s agricultural mechanization landscape by obtaining official CMVR Testing Approval for agricultural tractors. Furthermore, the institute has secured NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accreditation for CMVR testing of both agricultural tractors and combine harvesters.

Major Leap for Agricultural Machinery Testing

Established under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, NRFMTTI has long been a pillar in the field of training and testing agricultural machinery. With the newly granted Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) testing approval, the institute is now officially empowered to certify agricultural tractors for compliance with safety and regulatory standards under CMVR—one of the most critical frameworks governing the operation of vehicles on Indian roads.

This approval builds on NRFMTTI’s earlier recognition for testing combine harvesters, and the extension to tractors now makes the institute one of the few in India with such a comprehensive scope in agricultural machinery testing.

NABL Accreditation Adds Global Credibility

Complementing the CMVR approval, NRFMTTI has also achieved NABL accreditation—a mark of rigorous quality assurance and technical competence. The NABL accreditation is particularly noteworthy as it not only validates the precision and reliability of the testing procedures conducted at NRFMTTI, but also ensures international acceptance of the test results, given that NABL is a signatory to the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC).

With NABL-accredited CMVR testing now available for both tractors and combine harvesters, manufacturers can be confident that their machinery is being evaluated against globally recognized standards.

A Boon for Tractor Manufacturers in Northern India

This dual achievement offers substantial benefits for the agricultural equipment manufacturing industry, especially in Northern India. Tractor and harvester manufacturers can now access comprehensive CMVR testing facilities without the need to travel long distances or rely on limited central labs. This is expected to reduce logistical overheads, speed up time-to-market, and ensure enhanced compliance with national and international standards.

As CMVR certification is a mandatory requirement for the registration and sale of agricultural vehicles, the ability to obtain this certification through an NABL-accredited facility like NRFMTTI significantly boosts the credibility of machinery in both domestic and export markets.

Advancing Agricultural Mechanization in India

India, with one of the world's largest populations dependent on agriculture, continues to push for greater mechanization to improve productivity and efficiency. Institutes like NRFMTTI are playing a critical role in this transition by not only training farmers and technicians but also ensuring that the machinery they rely on meets the highest safety and performance benchmarks.

The recent accreditations will further position NRFMTTI as a key facilitator in India’s drive towards sustainable and scientifically-backed farm mechanization.