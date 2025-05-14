Left Menu

Strengthening Child Protection: A Call for Awareness and Intervention

A virtual meeting led by the NCPCR emphasized widespread awareness and proactive interventions for effective child protection law implementation. Key discussions included challenges, administrative approaches, and stakeholder collaboration, focusing on the POCSO Act and Child Labour Act. Around 300 stakeholders participated, highlighting critical needs in law enforcement and child welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:47 IST
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) convened a pivotal virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss bolstering child protection laws in India. The primary focus was on enhancing the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, through strategic awareness initiatives and collaborative efforts.

Tripti Gurha, NCPCR Chairperson, in her keynote address, underscored the necessity for structured, widespread campaigns to ensure these laws are enforced effectively. She called for increased collaboration among all stakeholders to protect child rights vigorously. Complementing her address, Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal, Member (Legal Rights of Children), shared insights from field experiences, advocating for proactive administrative strategies.

The event, attended by about 300 stakeholders from various sectors, including government and civil society, identified pressing issues such as the need for inter-ministerial coordination, fast-track courts for child sexual abuse cases, and uniform medico-legal formats. This consultation seeks to lay the groundwork for improved enforcement and child welfare measures across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

