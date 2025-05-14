Strengthening Child Protection: A Call for Awareness and Intervention

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) convened a pivotal virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss bolstering child protection laws in India. The primary focus was on enhancing the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, through strategic awareness initiatives and collaborative efforts.

Tripti Gurha, NCPCR Chairperson, in her keynote address, underscored the necessity for structured, widespread campaigns to ensure these laws are enforced effectively. She called for increased collaboration among all stakeholders to protect child rights vigorously. Complementing her address, Preeti Bharadwaj Dalal, Member (Legal Rights of Children), shared insights from field experiences, advocating for proactive administrative strategies.

The event, attended by about 300 stakeholders from various sectors, including government and civil society, identified pressing issues such as the need for inter-ministerial coordination, fast-track courts for child sexual abuse cases, and uniform medico-legal formats. This consultation seeks to lay the groundwork for improved enforcement and child welfare measures across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)