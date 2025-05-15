Legal Confusion Sparks Concerns Over U.S.-Mexico Border Military Zones

Recent military zones set up along the U.S.-Mexico border have caused legal uncertainty and sparked significant concerns among locals and lawmakers. Legal representatives and a U.S. senator have highlighted the lack of awareness about these zones among migrants and residents, creating fears of unintended trespassing charges.

President Donald Trump's initiative to curb illegal immigration led to the establishment of these zones in New Mexico and Texas. The U.S. Army is permitted to detain trespassers, but legal experts stress the confusion faced by migrants, and local citizens worry about the impact on their daily outdoor activities.

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico has questioned the demarcation of these restricted areas, citing the need for visible signage to avoid trespassing accusations. As the debate continues, legal proceedings remain paused until judicial clarifications are provided on the accountability of those crossing these military territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)