Russia Sets the Stage for Critical Conflict Resolution

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the delegation for direct talks with Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict. The delegation includes diplomatic and military officials such as adviser Vladimir Medinsky and Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. The efforts aim to seek peace after escalations since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 01:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed the members of a delegation appointed to engage in direct talks with Ukraine, aiming to address and settle the ongoing war between the two nations.

The list of key figures in the delegation was made public through an order posted on the Kremlin's official website late Wednesday night.

This group includes notable figures such as adviser Vladimir Medinsky, Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin, and Igor Kostyukov, director of the GRU, Russia's Foreign Military Intelligence Agency – partners in past negotiations following Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

