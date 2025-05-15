Justice Department to Meet with Boeing 737 MAX Crash Victims Ahead of Trial

The U.S. Justice Department is set to convene with families of victims from the fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes on Friday, as the trial concerning the incident looms on June 23. The crashes, which tragically took the lives of 346 people over 2018 and 2019, have continued to haunt the aviation industry.

In recent developments, Boeing's CEO, Kelly Ortberg, revealed that the company is in talks with the department to possibly amend a plea deal in the criminal fraud case. This results from Boeing's disputed claims made to aviation regulators about a crucial safety system implicated in the crashes.

This upcoming meeting offers victims' families a much-needed platform to engage directly with the Justice Department, although the letter sent to relatives contained no updates on progress in the case.

