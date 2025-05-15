Financial Times Headlines: UK Media Shake-Up and Banking Scrutiny

Financial Times unveils a series of significant stories that have the potential to redefine the landscape of UK finance and media. The Bank of London is currently under the microscope as regulators investigate its future viability amid uncertainties flagged by its auditor, EY.

In a move to revamp the UK media sector, Britain proposes permitting state-owned investors to acquire up to a 15% stake in British newspapers. This initiative is part of broader media reforms and could clarify the future ownership of key publications like the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the BBC is eager to expand its World Service's global presence, aiming to reach 1 billion weekly viewers. However, this expansion is contingent on securing additional funding amidst potential budget cuts. In EU-related developments, recent efforts to mend UK-EU ties faltered due to disagreements over fishing rights and youth mobility, reflecting ongoing diplomatic tensions.

