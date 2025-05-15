Karnataka Lokayukta's Sweep: Unveiling Disproportionate Assets
Karnataka Lokayukta conducted raids across locations connected to seven government officials involved in disproportionate assets cases. These raids, spanning 40 sites, uncovered incriminating documents, unaccounted cash, valuable ornaments, and luxury vehicles. Key figures include Rajashekar, Manjunath, Renuka Satarle, and others from various government departments.
Karnataka's Lokayukta intensified its fight against corruption with a series of raids targeting seven government officials accused of disproportionate assets. On Thursday, the agency raided 40 locations connected to the implicated officers, causing a stir across the state.
The operation revealed a trove of incriminating documents, alongside unaccounted cash, luxury vehicles, and precious ornaments, highlighting the depth of alleged corruption. Among those targeted were Rajashekar from Tumakuru, Renuka Satarle from Vijayapura, and Murali T V from Bengaluru Urban.
This sweeping action underscores the Lokayukta's commitment to rooting out corruption within the government, as they continue to pursue and investigate such cases with vigor. The raids' outcomes have thrown a spotlight on the ongoing battle against graft in Karnataka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
