Karnataka Lokayukta's Sweep: Unveiling Disproportionate Assets

Karnataka's Lokayukta intensified its fight against corruption with a series of raids targeting seven government officials accused of disproportionate assets. On Thursday, the agency raided 40 locations connected to the implicated officers, causing a stir across the state.

The operation revealed a trove of incriminating documents, alongside unaccounted cash, luxury vehicles, and precious ornaments, highlighting the depth of alleged corruption. Among those targeted were Rajashekar from Tumakuru, Renuka Satarle from Vijayapura, and Murali T V from Bengaluru Urban.

This sweeping action underscores the Lokayukta's commitment to rooting out corruption within the government, as they continue to pursue and investigate such cases with vigor. The raids' outcomes have thrown a spotlight on the ongoing battle against graft in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)