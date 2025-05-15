Clash in Papua: Indonesian Military's Strike Against Separatists

In a recent military operation, Indonesia's armed forces have reportedly killed 18 separatists in Papua, as confirmed by an official statement on Thursday.

The military's operation, which took place on Wednesday, led to the confiscation of various munitions, including an assault rifle and improvised weapons, according to spokesperson Kristomei Sianturi. Fortunately, the Indonesian military reported no casualties.

The conflict in Papua, tied to its annexation in 1969, persists as rebels continue their independence campaign. Last month, separatists claimed responsibility for the deaths of alleged soldiers, posing as miners, escalating tensions in the resource-rich region.

