Supreme Court Demands Urgent Establishment of POCSO Courts

The Supreme Court has issued a mandate for the urgent establishment of dedicated POCSO courts, focusing solely on cases of sexual offences against children. This directive addresses the inadequacy of existing courts to meet legal timelines for completing trials under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A bench led by Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale highlighted the need for prompt action by both the Union and state governments to create these specialized courts and ensure timely investigations and trials. The court emphasized that designated POCSO courts are vital for expediting justice for affected children.

The Supreme Court's directive follows the submission of state-wise data on existing POCSO courts, revealing a shortfall in states like Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Maharashtra, among others. With rising child abuse cases, the court insists on additional courts in districts with high caseloads to clear the backlog and safeguard child victims' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)