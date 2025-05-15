Minister Vijay Shah Faces Legal Heat Over Remarks Against Col Sofiya Qureshi
The Supreme Court criticized Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi, resulting in a court-ordered FIR. The minister, facing widespread backlash, expressed willingness to apologize. The case highlights the need for responsible speech from those in public office.
The Supreme Court admonished Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah on Thursday over remarks he made targeting Col Sofiya Qureshi, asserting that ministers must speak with responsibility during sensitive times. Chief Justice B R Gavai emphasized that Shah, as a minister, holds a position requiring careful choice of words.
The bench, including Justice Augustine George Masih, was set to hear Shah's plea against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's directive to file an FIR for his comments. Senior advocate Vibha Datta Makhija, representing Shah, argued the remarks had been misunderstood and stressed seeking a stay on the FIR until a proper hearing.
Video of Shah's remarks sparked outrage, prompting the High Court to direct police action under sections related to promoting enmity. Despite the backlash, Shah stated willingness to apologize, indicating respect for Col Qureshi and denying malicious intent.
