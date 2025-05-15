Sterling's Surge: Economic Growth Defies Forecasts
The British pound strengthened against the U.S. dollar as the UK's economic growth exceeded expectations, reducing the likelihood of further rate cuts by the Bank of England. Despite growth, challenges like the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions and changes in UK taxes may affect future outlook.
The British pound advanced against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, buoyed by data revealing faster-than-anticipated economic growth in the UK. This growth strengthens the argument for fewer interest rate cuts from the Bank of England, as Sterling appreciated by 0.2% to $1.327, amidst waning enthusiasm for the recent U.S.-China trade deal.
Data indicated the UK's economy expanded by 0.7% from January to March, a significant rise from the previous quarter's 0.1% growth, and surpassing both Bank of England and Reuters' forecasts of 0.6%. Despite this positive trend, finance minister Rachel Reeves warned of economic headwinds, partly owing to the impact of a global trade war and increased UK employment taxes.
While UK-U.S. trade talks suggest lowered tariffs, the UK's openness makes it vulnerable to global slowdowns, emphasized senior economist George Brown. Furthermore, recent comments from BoE policymakers have led to a reassessment of anticipated rate cuts, with money markets reducing their predictions from 70 to 44 basis points by year's end.
(With inputs from agencies.)