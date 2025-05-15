Left Menu

Fraudulent Land Allotment Scandal Unraveled in Uttar Pradesh

Four employees from the Consolidation Department in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district have been arrested for their involvement in fraudulent land allotment. The scam involved the illegal distribution of 326 bighas of government land under fake identities. An investigation is ongoing, with another suspect still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, four employees from the Consolidation Department were apprehended in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district over a massive land fraud case. The suspects were implicated in the unauthorized allocation of 326 bighas of government land under numerous fictitious names.

The fraudulent activities transpired in Sukhaila village of the Gunnaur area, where the land was officially labeled as uninhabited. This revelation was triggered by a 2018 complaint from Lekhpal Kuldeep Singh, leading to a formal investigation by the police.

The investigation unveiled that 58 alleged beneficiaries were entirely fabricated. While four department employees had passed away previously, suspects Kali Charan, Ram Avtar, Mor Dhwaj, and Ram Niwas were detained. Another suspect, Surendra Kumar, remains on the run as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

