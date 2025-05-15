French Farmers Fear Trade Spills: Cognac in Crisis

In a recent meeting, French finance minister Eric Lombard and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng were unable to resolve the ongoing trade dispute over Cognac, leaving the door open for further negotiations. The unresolved issue began when China launched an anti-dumping probe into EU brandy exports.

Heightened tensions between Beijing and Brussels have caused China to extend its investigation, offering EU exporters more time to counter any potential penalties. However, the National Interprofessional Bureau of Cognac warns of devastating consequences for the Cognac industry, urging immediate government action.

In a separate development, the French agriculture ministry announced that France and China have finalized agreements allowing certain French poultry exports to continue during bird flu outbreaks. This also includes improved access to the Chinese market for French bird genetics.

(With inputs from agencies.)