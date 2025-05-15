Left Menu

EU Considers Loosening Sanctions on Syria Amid Reconstruction Efforts

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has proposed easing sanctions on Syria to facilitate funding for reconstruction and migration initiatives. The move follows U.S. President Trump's pledge to lift sanctions. Discussions continue among EU members, with France advocating for a complete removal of sanctions when they come up for renewal.

Updated: 15-05-2025 17:38 IST
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has forwarded a proposition to relax sanctions on Syria, aiming to channel funds into reconstruction and migration policies. This proposal, as seen in a document obtained by Reuters, followed U.S. President Donald Trump's recent comment on lifting American sanctions on Syria.

EU foreign ministers are scheduled to deliberate on their strategic ties with Damascus during a forthcoming meeting in Brussels. Previously, the EU had relaxed sanctions concerning energy, transport, and reconstruction, but continued pressure from some member states is pushing for further alleviation to support Syria's transitional phase.

At the beginning of the month, French President Emmanuel Macron hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and asserted that Paris would champion the discontinuation of sanctions during their renewal period. Meanwhile, new proposals suggest allowing EU member states to fund Syria's ministries for reconstruction and counter-terrorism, with sanctions on the Commercial Bank of Syria poised to be lifted, while those on individuals linked to Assad's former regime remain.

