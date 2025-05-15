Left Menu

Resilience Returns: Life on the India-Pakistan Border Normalizes

Villagers along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab are returning home after the two nations agreed to cease military actions. The residents, grateful for the Army's protection, recount their fearful experiences and express relief as normalcy, such as reopening markets and schools, is gradually restored.

Updated: 15-05-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:41 IST
The villages along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab are witnessing a return to normalcy as residents, who had previously fled due to escalating tensions, are coming home. The settlement comes after an agreement between the two countries on May 10 to cease military activities.

Inhabitants of these border villages, such as Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Jallo Ke, now speak of relief and gratitude towards the Indian Army for ensuring their safety. 'People are coming back, and it feels like life is returning to normal, step by step,' said Malkeet Singh from Jallo Ke village. The haunting memories of the conflict linger, but optimism is in the air.

The local administration and the armed forces received praise for their efforts and preparedness, with leaders like Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu commending the solidarity displayed by the community. The reopening of markets and schools signals a hopeful step towards stability for these border regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

