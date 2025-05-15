Delhi Court Lifts Travel Ban on Husband’s Parents Post-Divorce

In a significant decision, a Delhi court has lifted restrictions on the foreign travel of a husband's parents that were imposed by a lower court. The decision comes after the decree of divorce was finalized, leaving only compensation claims viable in the domestic violence petition.

Additional Sessions Judge Vikram overturned the Mahila court's order, which demanded the husband's parents inform the court before any international travel and comply with certain conditions. The appeal argued the restrictions were unwarranted post-divorce.

Advocate Prashant Diwan, representing the husband's parents, maintained that the complainant had obtained an ex-parte divorce and that such travel restrictions were unnecessary. The Delhi court supported this viewpoint, emphasizing that post-divorce, aside from compensation, no further reliefs were applicable in the domestic violence case.

(With inputs from agencies.)