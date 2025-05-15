Left Menu

Delhi Court Lifts Travel Ban on Husband’s Parents Post-Divorce

A Delhi court overruled an order restricting the foreign travel of a husband's parents after divorce proceedings. The sessions court noted that following the decree of divorce, only compensation claims remain relevant, and travel restrictions on the parents were unnecessary.

In a significant decision, a Delhi court has lifted restrictions on the foreign travel of a husband's parents that were imposed by a lower court. The decision comes after the decree of divorce was finalized, leaving only compensation claims viable in the domestic violence petition.

Additional Sessions Judge Vikram overturned the Mahila court's order, which demanded the husband's parents inform the court before any international travel and comply with certain conditions. The appeal argued the restrictions were unwarranted post-divorce.

Advocate Prashant Diwan, representing the husband's parents, maintained that the complainant had obtained an ex-parte divorce and that such travel restrictions were unnecessary. The Delhi court supported this viewpoint, emphasizing that post-divorce, aside from compensation, no further reliefs were applicable in the domestic violence case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

