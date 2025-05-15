France Takes Legal Action Against Iran Over Detained Citizens

In a significant diplomatic move, France has announced its intention to file a legal complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice. The complaint, cited by Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine, claims that Iran is violating the right to consular protection for two French nationals.

Since their arrest, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris have been held under conditions that France equates to torture in Tehran's notorious Evin prison. According to Paris, Iranian authorities have failed to provide the detainees with adequate consular access, an accusation strongly refuted by Iranian officials.

Following the detainees' 2022 arrest, Iranian state TV aired a controversial video depicting them confessing to espionage, an allegation fiercely denied by France. Paris's increasingly stern stance against Iran highlights broader tensions, from nuclear program disputes to the detention of European citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)