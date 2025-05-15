Brave Woman Helps Delhi Police Nab Thieves After Daring Chase

In a remarkable act of bravery, a woman in Delhi assisted law enforcement in capturing two thieves who brazenly stole Rs 10,000 from her handbag. The incident, which unfolded on May 7, saw the woman, Nitika, board an e-rickshaw from Krishna Nagar, unaware of the eventful journey ahead.

The accused, Dayawati alias Pooja and Reena, who had no prior criminal records, boarded the same rickshaw and later executed the theft. On realizing her wallet was missing, Nitika promptly raised an alarm and pursued the perpetrators, showcasing her courage and quick thinking.

Head Constable Mahesh, who was patrolling the area, responded swiftly to the uproar. With assistance from the public, the suspects were detained. A police investigation led to the recovery of the stolen cash, hidden by the thieves nearby. Charges were filed under relevant legal provisions based on Nitika's complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)