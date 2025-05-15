Jharkhand Prepares to Implement PESA Act with Key Stakeholder Engagement

The Jharkhand government took a significant step towards the implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, known as the PESA Act, by organizing consultations with various social organizations.

Originally passed in 1996, the PESA Act aims to acknowledge the rights of tribal communities in Scheduled Areas but has yet to be enforced in Jharkhand. At the gathering, officials and groups discussed the draft version of the Jharkhand Panchayat Provisions (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Rules, set for 2024 implementation.

Panchayati Raj Minister Dipika Pandey Singh emphasized the intent to incorporate feedback from these discussions into a final draft that aligns with central legislation. State ministers including Ramdas Soren and Shilpi Neha Tirkey also expressed support, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren voiced optimism for positive outcomes from the consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)